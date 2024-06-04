Skip to Content
California News

Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter enters guilty plea

By ,
today at 11:53 AM
Published 12:09 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Baseball player Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, who is accused of stealing nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodger star, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

Ippei Mizuhara agreed to plea guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Mizuhara was scheduled to appear in federal court in Orange County, California for the change-of-plea hearing after reaching a plea agreement as part of a broader federal sports gambling investigation.

Prosecutors accused Mizuhara of placing a staggering number of bets using stolen money to fund his sports betting.

Now, the former interpreter could face up to 30 years in federal prison under the plea deal.

Ohtani and his attorneys have maintained that he was completely unaware of the "massive theft."

Major League Baseball (MLB) launched its own investigation concurrent to the federal one by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb scheduled a sentencing hearing for Friday, October 25.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content