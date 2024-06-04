Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter enters guilty plea

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Baseball player Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, who is accused of stealing nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodger star, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

Ippei Mizuhara agreed to plea guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Mizuhara was scheduled to appear in federal court in Orange County, California for the change-of-plea hearing after reaching a plea agreement as part of a broader federal sports gambling investigation.

Prosecutors accused Mizuhara of placing a staggering number of bets using stolen money to fund his sports betting.

Now, the former interpreter could face up to 30 years in federal prison under the plea deal.

Ohtani and his attorneys have maintained that he was completely unaware of the "massive theft."

Major League Baseball (MLB) launched its own investigation concurrent to the federal one by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb scheduled a sentencing hearing for Friday, October 25.