Cyndi Lauper honored with cement imprinting ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Cyndi Lauper, the singer famous for her unique voice and eye-catching hair, left her mark on Hollywood Tuesday.

Lauper's signature, hands and feet were imprinted in cement at the TLC Chinese Theater.

Her song "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" was one of the iconic hits of the 1980s and she recently announced a 23 city farewell tour of North America.

At Tuesday's ceremony, she was humbled about the honor saying, "I just wanna say thank you and it's really a surreal moment because I love glamor and I love Hollywood...Thank you, thank you so much."

Meanwhile, Cher, one of the speakers at the ceremony and Lauper's friend, praised the singer.

"She's a wonderful wonderful crazy person and there are singers it's like I'm a good singer I'm pretty good singer Cyndi is a great singer she's a genius singer she is," Cher expressed.