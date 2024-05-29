Scott Peterson appears in court for status hearing

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Convicted killer Scott Peterson appearted in a San Matteo court Wednesday to continue his legal fight to clear his name of murder.

According to NBC News, Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife Laci and their unborn son, Connor, on Christmas Eve in 2002.

NBC News says Peterson's new legal team from the Los Angeles Innocence Project requested items gathered during the original murder investigation to "undergo DNA testing." These include the following items that were never tested:

A bloody mattress found inside a burned-out van near the Peterson's Modesto home.

A tarp found in the San Francisco Bay 20 feet from where Laci's remains were discovered as well as a plastic bag found in the same area.

Duct tape and twine found on the remains of Laci's fetus.

However, the prosecution, according to NBC News, argues that there is no need for DNA testing as "other evidence convicted Peterson," as well as saying that Laci's family deserves "the right to have the case over."

Peterson appeared virtually from the Mule Creek State Prison, where he's currently serving a life sentence, according to NBC News.