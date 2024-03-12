Skip to Content
Scott Peterson appears in court after Los Angeles Innocence Project took his case

today at 11:46 AM
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There are new developments in the high profile case of Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife Laci and their unborn child 20 years ago.

The case is receiving new attention after the Los Angeles Innocence Project, a legal non-profit, decided to get involved in helping Peterson's attempt to overturn his conviction.

Peterson, now 51-years-old, appeared remotely from Mule Creek State Prison for the status hearing in San Mateo Superior Court.

Earlier this year, the group filed motions requesting new DNA testing of evidence from Peterson's original murder trial.

April court date

The hearing is part of what's expected to be a lengthy process that will include months of forensics examination by the group.

California's Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence in 2020, and in 2021, he was re-sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A judge has previously denied Peterson's request for a new trial.

The LA Innocence Project and the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office will return to court on April 16 to determine whether discovery and DNA should be sealed.

