David DePape, Paul Pelosi’s attacker, resentenced to 30 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A San Francisco judge has ruled that the sentencing for Paul Pelosi's attacker, David DePape, will stand at 30 years in prison.

The new sentencing comes after DePape was given the opportunity to speak in court following his guilty verdict.

During his appearance in court Tuesday morning, DePape spoke for about five minutes and apologized for his actions.

Tuesday's hearing was held because the judge didn't allow DePape to speak when he was sentenced earlier this month.

The duration of that sentence did not change.

DePape was initially sentenced on May 17 to 20 years for attempting to kidnap Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and 30 years for the assault on her husband Paul in 2022.

Meanwhile, opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday in DePape's state trial.

Jurors were sworn in last Friday, but his attorneys are arguing that the state's charges should be dismissed citing double jeopardy following his federal conviction.