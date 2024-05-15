Historic California chapel being dismantled following winter storms

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Crews are taking apart a historic California chapel so they can save it.

The 100-seat Wayfarers Chapel has been a popular wedding spot since it opened in 1951. It was designated a national historic landmark last year, but the chapel closed in February because of land movement, as much as nine inches a week.

Now, crews are working to take it apart piece by piece so they can preserve the Palos Verdes stone, redwood, steel and glass.

Chapel staff say the components will be moved to a safe location while they and the city work to find a new location to rebuild.