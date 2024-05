IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - A several small group of earthquakes were felt in the Imperial Valley over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes began at around 4:00pm Saturday on the Brawley fault system.

A 3.7 temblor, another word for earthquake, was first recorded following another earthquake, this time at 3.9, also at around 4:00pm and aftershocks were felt after that.

