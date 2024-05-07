Skip to Content
Pro-Palestinian protesters block sheriff’s bus at UCSD encampment

today at 6:59 AM
Published 7:08 AM

SAN DIEGO (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Police and pro-Palestine protesters clashed at the University of California in San Diego (UCSD) on May 6, as officers cleared out an encampment on campus, according to local reports.

Footage filmed by X user @OreoExpress shows demonstrators standing in front of a bus with barred windows, as lines of deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDCSD) face off with the protesters.

The source described the scene as "chaos."

According to local news reports, law enforcement arrested 64 people on Monday, 40 of whom were students.

Authorities at UCSD were forced to suspend operations on Monday on their west campus "due to police activity."

The university said it would "resume normal operations" on Tuesday morning.

CBS News

