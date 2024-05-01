Skip to Content
California News

18 people hospitalized following a collision between a USC shuttle bus and a metro train

today at 6:15 AM
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A metro train and a University of Southern California (USC) shuttle bus collided in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The incident happened just before noon outside Exposition Park near USC. Authorities say there were about 150 passengers on the train and two people on-board the shuttle bus.

A total of 18 people were transported to the hospital, 16 from the train and two from the shuttle bus. At least 37 people were treated and released from the scene.

It's still unclear exactly what caused the crash, and an investigation is underway.

