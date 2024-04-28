Skip to Content
California News

Cal Poly Humboldt placed concrete barriers to enforce a hard closure

today at 12:15 PM
Published 12:22 PM

ARCATA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Cal Poly Humboldt is now enforcing a hard closure on campus following a sixth day of pro-Palestinian protests.

On Saturday, the university released an email to students announcing the hard closure, saying that anyone on campus without permission would be subject to citation or arrest.

It comes amid the ongoing occupation of Siemens and Nelson Halls by pro-Palestine protesters that began on Monday.

As part of the enforcement, police assisted facilities management in placing concrete barriers in certain areas to prevent vehicles from entering campus.

Students will only be allowed to enter dining facilities and within the halls of their dorms.

No other parts of campus are open to students.

