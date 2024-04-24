California man tracks his stolen car using an Apple Air Tag

LONG BEACH, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After multiple cars were stolen in North Long Beach, a man was able to track his using an Apple Air Tag.

Philip Obando tucked the tag in the trunk of his BMW just in case the car was ever stolen. Last week, it was stolen.

Dash cam video shows the thief changing the license plate before speeding through neighborhoods.

Obando and his wife spotted the Beemer at a gas station. From his wife's dash cam, Obando jump out and confront the man.

"The guy replied like, 'No, this is MY car.' And I said, really? And I had an extra fob. Clicked it. Car beeped. That's when the guy said, 'Oh, oh man,' and he just looked up his address. Sadly, it's really not far from where we live so that's that's scary." Philip Obando, car owner

Obando says the suspect left behind his wallet and ID. He also says he gave that and all the video to police.