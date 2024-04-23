Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy shot, reported to be in stable condition

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting of a Los Angeles County deputy on Monday.

An LA County Sheriff's deputy was shot while waiting at a red light on a motorcycle in the West Covina area. The deputy has been identified as 43-year-old Samuel Aispuro.

According to authorities, the bullet did not pass through Aispuro because he was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

A search connected to the investigation led sheriff's deputies to a neighborhood in the La Puente area, where deputies had weapons drawn outside a residence. However, there were no immediate reports of arrests.

Sheriff robert luna called the shooting "unacceptable."

"These are the facts as we know this afternoon at approximately 2:45pm Deputy Samuel Aispuro was on duty attending training and uniform working patrol as a motorcycle unit...He was waiting at a red light on his marked LA County Sheriff's motorcycle in the southbound lanes of North Barranca Street at the intersection of East Garvey Avenue here in the city of West Covina... when he was shot in the back. I want to repeat that: He was sitting on a marked black and white Police Motorcycle in full uniform and he was shot in the back. Deputy Aispuro was transported to a local hospital where he was treated, and thank God, the bullet did not penetrate his bulletproof vest. "We intend to find out...but at the end of the day, I have a servant...a public servants sitting at a red light...Sounds a little familiar from what happened to us in the past. Just waiting for a red light to turn in full uniform and he's shot in the back. That's unacceptable." Sheriff Robert Luna, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact LA County authorities.