15 people injured in Universal Studios Hollywood tram crash

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A crash involving a tram at Universal Studios Hollywood left 15 people injured Saturday night.

The crash was reported sometime before 9:30pm.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), one person was critically injured in the incident. The conditions of the others that were injured was not disclosed.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. However, a theme park spokesperson said Universal Studios Hollywood understands "the circumstances that led to the accident."