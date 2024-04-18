LAPD officer not charged in shooting of teen girl

(CNN) - California's attorney general said no charges will be filed against a Los Angeles police officer in a 2021 shooting that killed a teen girl in a department store.

The incident happened nearly two and a half years ago.

In December 2021, 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta and her mother were hiding inside a dressing room when officers shot at a man suspected of attacking women.

One of the bullets passed through the dressing room wall and struck and killed the teen.

California's attorney general said no charges will be filed because there is insufficient evidence to prove a crime was committed.

A law enforcement expert cited in the report that there wasn't enough time for the officer or others to de-escalate the situation.

The shooting was described as tragic and unforeseeable.

The suspect - identified as 24-year-old Daniel Elena-Lopez - was also shot and died at the scene