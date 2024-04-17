Regional Cold Case Unit seeking public’s help in identifiying family of victim murdered in 1989

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying the family of a victim murdered in 1989.

In a press release, the body of a man, later identified as Jorge Lopez-Serano, was found "in a ravine off Highway 79, south of Interstate 10 (I-10), in the Beaumont area" in March of 1989.

The press release mentions that Lopez-Serano had a single gunshot wound to his chest, but when he was found, Lopez-Serano wore "a 'Cacharel' brand green and tan short-sleeve shirt and 'DeeCee' brand white jeans work pants."

Once his identity was revealed, the press release says the Mexican Consulate confirmed his identity and said he had a wife and kids "while residing in La Paz, Mexico in 1987."

The press release says Lopez-Serano was a Mexican citizen and "had been arrested several times in the late 1980, including one by U.S. Border Patrol agents in San Diego on suspicion of smuggling undocumented immigrants into the United States and by Los Angeles police officers on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was known to use multiple names and multiple dates of birth during those arrests."

Investigators of the Cold Case Unit hopes to bring closure to the case by asking the public for any information that may lead to the identity of Lopez-Serano's family members, including any "details about missing persons or any other relevant information that could assist in the investigation."

If anyone has any information regarding Lopez-Serano or his family, contact Investigator Jason Corey of the Regional Cold Case Unit, and for any updates or further information on the case, call (951) 955-5567 or email the Cold Case Unit at coldcaseunit@rivcoda.org.