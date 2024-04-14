Skip to Content
California News

California authorities rescued four people from capsized boat

By ,
today at 5:24 PM
Published 6:17 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four people are recovering after being rescued off the coast on San Francisco on Sunday.

According to firefighters, crews rescued four people from a capsized boat three miles off the coast of Ocean Beach.

Authorities say all four people are reportedly in stable condition and were evaluated by medics.

The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) carried out rescue operations in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard and the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

However, it's unclear exactly when the boat capsized and more details surrounding the incident are developing.

Dillon Fuhrman

