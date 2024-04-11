Skip to Content
California News

Fire at California recycling plant causes home evacuations

By ,
today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:29 AM

(NBC) - Several homes have been evacuated due to a massive fire at a California recycling plant. 

A massive recycling center fire in California is forcing people from their homes.

At least six homes were evacuated in San Joaquin County where fire officials say wooden pallets are fueling the massive blaze.

Firefighters say there is no water supply in the area.

So they are shuttling water in, which is making it difficult to put down the flames.

People who live in the area say they are happy to be safe.

But the fire was quite the rude awakening.

"Oh man, it's intense. I feel like I'm standing at the barbecue making steaks for the family. It's hot I'm sweating," shared Daniel Jimenez, a witness. "Oh man, it was crazy. Yeah, I live right down the street I ran out everything was just glowing, you know, just like oh man, go check it out what's going on so jammed out here a big pallet fire."

"Yeah, it's kind of kind of scary waking up at two o'clock in the morning having firefighters and stuff knocking on your door. Saying, there's a big giant fire. Definitely," Jimenez continued.

It's unknown how the fire started.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content