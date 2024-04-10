California girl stabbed by neighbor, expected to survive
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A seven-year-old girl was stabbed by a neighbor in California on Tuesday night.
Officials responded to the scene on La Loma Drive shortly after 7:00pm. They say the victim was stabbed in the back while in an outdoor common area of the apartment complex.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says the suspect, a man, is believed to have mental issues.
Investigators have evacuated the apartments surrounding the suspect's unit. They are working to arrest the suspect.
Officials say the child is expected to survive.