California girl stabbed by neighbor, expected to survive

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A seven-year-old girl was stabbed by a neighbor in California on Tuesday night.

Officials responded to the scene on La Loma Drive shortly after 7:00pm. They say the victim was stabbed in the back while in an outdoor common area of the apartment complex.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says the suspect, a man, is believed to have mental issues.

Investigators have evacuated the apartments surrounding the suspect's unit. They are working to arrest the suspect.

Officials say the child is expected to survive.