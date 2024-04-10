Skip to Content
California girl stabbed by neighbor, expected to survive

today at 6:10 AM
Published 6:17 AM

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A seven-year-old girl was stabbed by a neighbor in California on Tuesday night.

Officials responded to the scene on La Loma Drive shortly after 7:00pm. They say the victim was stabbed in the back while in an outdoor common area of the apartment complex.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says the suspect, a man, is believed to have mental issues.

Investigators have evacuated the apartments surrounding the suspect's unit. They are working to arrest the suspect.

Officials say the child is expected to survive.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

