Skip to Content
California News

Dodger fans meet Mookie Betts at Raising Cane’s

CBS
By ,
New
today at 12:36 PM
Published 12:46 PM

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds lined up at an Alhambra Raising Cane's Wednesday morning, and not just for the chicken.

Fans, dressed in Dodger blue, surrounded the restaurant fast food chain for their chance to be served by the Dodgers' Mookie Betts.

Ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball home opener, the Dodgers shortstop served chicken fingers instead of hits as he worked his pre-game shift for charity.

From 10:00am to 11:00am, Betts worked the drive-thru and front counter at Cane's on Valley Boulevard and New Avenue.

Raising Cane's partnered with Betts for the fan meet-and-greet, and donated $100,000 to Betts' 5050 Foundation.

The 5050 Foundation works to build sports programs at inner city schools, giving youth physical, mental, financial and nutrition education.

The Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Thursday's home opener at Dodger Stadium.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content