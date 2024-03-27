Dodger fans meet Mookie Betts at Raising Cane’s

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds lined up at an Alhambra Raising Cane's Wednesday morning, and not just for the chicken.

Fans, dressed in Dodger blue, surrounded the restaurant fast food chain for their chance to be served by the Dodgers' Mookie Betts.

Ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball home opener, the Dodgers shortstop served chicken fingers instead of hits as he worked his pre-game shift for charity.

From 10:00am to 11:00am, Betts worked the drive-thru and front counter at Cane's on Valley Boulevard and New Avenue.

Raising Cane's partnered with Betts for the fan meet-and-greet, and donated $100,000 to Betts' 5050 Foundation.

The 5050 Foundation works to build sports programs at inner city schools, giving youth physical, mental, financial and nutrition education.

The Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Thursday's home opener at Dodger Stadium.