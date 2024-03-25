Skip to Content
California News

California woman dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after stealing deputy’s gun

today at 6:20 AM
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of the lobby of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) lobby late Sunday, after she allegedly stole a deputy's gun during some sort of scuffle.

Deputies say that the incident occurred at around 7:30pm, in the lobby of the Industry Station, located in the area of Hudson Avenue in the City of Industry.

While inside the lobby, they allege that the woman got into some sort of altercation with a deputy. While the scuffle ensued, she was able to take the deputy's gun, according to an LASD watch commander.

No deputies were injured during the incident. LASD says that nobody else was in the lobby at the time.

CBS News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

