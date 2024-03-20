LAPD officer helps kid finish Los Angeles Marathon

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It was quite the inspiring weekend in Los Angeles as more than 20,000 people participated in the LA Marathon, but there is an inspiring story the of an eighth grade runner who wasn't going to stop until he finished the race

"He didn't know if he finished," said Sgt. Jay Balgemino with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Balgemino was working near the finish line sunday, and he watched Leobardo Dorado make it 26 miles into the 26.2 mile marathon, and then he collapsed.

"We requested an ambulance and there was a medic that responded right away. Then we looked at the bib number and there was contact info on the back, so we called the mom who was waiting for him at the finish line. And then about 10-15 minutes later, the kid came back and the first thing he asked Did I finish? So the mom looked at me and I said 'Well you really didn't finish, but if you want to finish, I can help...He said, 'I want to finish.' I'm really proud of that boy and if I could talk to that boy I would say, you are outstanding. You inspired me. Maybe I'll run the marathon because of you." Sgt. Jay Balgemino, Los Angeles Police Department.

Leobardo's mom released a statement that said in part, "We are very proud of leobardo dorado, it's his second marathon, and we are very appreciative of the people that helped him."

LA Marathon officials are inspired too, with Stacy Embretson saying, "It's a great story and a reminder for anyone too, if you really want it, you can do this, anyone can finish a marathon, you just have to have that heart and the willingness to get there."

Balgemino said he was happy he was happy to help, but he said this is a story about a young boy who wasn't going to quit.

"All the kudos goes to the kid. The kid did the work. He ran the marathon on his own. I just helped push him in the end to get him to the finish line," Balgemino expressed.