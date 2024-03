LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some 26,000 runners took part in Sunday's Los Angeles Marathon. It's the second-largest number of runners in the event's history.

Kenyans dominated the field, taking the two top spots in the men's races and first place in the women's face.

Officials say one person required "life-threatening" medical care.

No word on that person's condition.