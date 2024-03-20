Dozens of dogs rescued from hoarding situation in California

CERES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens of dogs were rescued from a massive hoarding situation in California on Tuesday.

"This was a really horrific situation," said Vaughn Maurice with the Stanislaus Animal Service Agency.

All 86 dogs lived inside a home on Hollister Street. Maurice said when officers arrived on Monday, they were unable to enter due to the low oxygen levels caused by the amount of urine on the property.

"The urination that was in the home was so bad, that it really caused just a horrible environment not just for the dogs, but the people living there too," Maurice shared.

"Heart-wrenching"

Four people lived in the home, including a 76-year-old woman and a four-year-old child. Ceres police arrested two adults who lived in the home.

"It was really heart-wrenching to see these dogs. Some with their eyes coming out of their head. Eyes that hadn't seen the light of day," Maurice expressed.

Neighbors said the smell was so bad, they avoided spending time outdoors.

"We didn't know how many dogs they had, but we could hear them," said Consuelo Mendoza, who also said that she never saw the dogs outside the house.

Finding loving homes

Maurice said this is the third hoarding case his agency has dealt with this month.

"It sure is adding to the overcrowded situation that we have already had at Stanislaus Animal Services," Maurice added.

Their shelter currently has over 200 dogs available for adoption. The rescued dogs will be treated and maurice hopes they soon find loving homes.

"We need people to step up and foster some dogs," Maurice spoke.