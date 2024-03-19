SpaceX launches Starlink satellite at California base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX held a Starlink launch Monday night in California.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from its pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:28pm Eastern/7:28pm Pacific.

This launch sent 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster being used on this fight launched for a tenth time. It previously launched two missions for the U.S. Space Development Agency as well as seven other Starlink missions.

Starlink is designed to provide internet service in remote locations around the planet.