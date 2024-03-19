Skip to Content
California News

SpaceX launches Starlink satellite at California base

By ,
today at 5:49 AM
Published 5:59 AM

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX held a Starlink launch Monday night in California.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from its pad at Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:28pm Eastern/7:28pm Pacific.

This launch sent 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster being used on this fight launched for a tenth time. It previously launched two missions for the U.S. Space Development Agency as well as seven other Starlink missions.

Starlink is designed to provide internet service in remote locations around the planet.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content