Two California children killed in house fire, police investigates

KINGBURG, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating after two children were killed in a house fire in California on Sunday.

Firefighters received a call reporting a house on fire in Kingburg around 9:30am. While en route, fire crews were told of a person who was ramming their vehicle into a fully engulfed home.

Crews arrived at the home that was involved in the fire to find a vehicle that was also engulfed in flames. Once firefighters were able to better control of the car and house fire, they entered the home and found a six-year-old girl and and eight-year-old boy dead inside.

According to investigators, the mother was inside the home when the fire first broke out and was not able to get her two kids out.

She then went outside to use her suv to crash into the side of the house to try and make an entry point for her kids who were trapped inside.

The mother suffered non-life-threatening burns to her hands and face.