House belonging to Cara Delevingne caught on fire

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Model and actress Cara Delevingne, known for roles in "American Horror Story," "Only Murders in the Building," and "Suicide Squad," has lost her Studio City mansion to a massive fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene early Friday morning. The massive fire burned for at least two hours and could be see from the nearby freeways.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire originated in the rear of the 1971 mansion. It quickly spread to the attic, causing a roof collapse and significantly damaging the structure.

A firefighter was hospitalized and is in fair condition, while one of the residents suffered from minor smoke inhalation.

No details about the cause of the fire.

The actress later thanked firefighters on Instagram with the following post: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help."