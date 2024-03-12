Lenny Kravitz honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Musician Lenny Kravitz was honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Kravitz received the star for the Recording category, and is the 2,774th recipent.

"With this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lenny Kravitz's contributions to the entertainment industry will be forever immortalized and celebrated. It serves as a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication, and significant impact on popular culture. Lenny continues to inspire aspiring musicians and entertainers, and this recognition from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is truly well-deserved." Ana Ramirez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The press release mentions that the ceremony took place at 11:30am in front of the Capitol Records Tower, located at 1750 N. Vine Street.

Sibley Scoles, an on-air host for sports and entertainment, emceed the ceremony, with Kravitz's daughter, Zoe, and Denzel Washington serving as guest speakers, according to the press release.

"For everyone here that has nurtured my dream, this isn't my star. This is our star. Thank you all for this and let love rule," Kravitz expressed.

To watch the livestream of the ceremony, see attached video.