California firefighters rescue horse after falling into a hole

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In Southern California, a horse is back on its own four feet after taking a wrong step.

On Monday, a ten-year-old horse named Nala was walking on a bridge, but lost its footing and fell four feet into a hole.

Firefighters from the Orange County (OC) Fire Authority were called to the scene in Laguna Niguel, southeast of Los Angeles.

Veterinarians on scene managed to sedate the horse while firefighters pulled it to safety.

After Nala was freed from the hole, it was standing and walking a little while later. Nala is expected to be okay.