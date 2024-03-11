CBP seizes meth at California commericial facility

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers of the Otay Mesa Commericial Facility found methamphetamine within hollowed-out foam pedestals.

In a press release, the seizure took place last Thursday at around 8:15am when officers encountered a 39-year-old man driving a van carrying foam pedestials.

After initial inspection, CBP says officers "referred" the driver and van for "further inspection," and following a "non-intrusive scan" of the van, they found some irregularities in the pedestials.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP says a K-9 enforcement team was dispatched and found narcotics within the pedestials. Afterwards, CBP officers found and seized a total of 218 packages, weighing 457 pounds, from the seven pedestials, which was identified as methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $730,800.

"Regardless of the conveyance type or merchandise being inspected, our officers have mastered identifying the latest smuggling trends. Our dedicated workforce will continue to make a positive impact in the communities we serve." Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for Otay Mesa Port of Entry

Following the seizure, CBP says the driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation and CBP seized the van and drugs.