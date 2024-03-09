United Airlines plane makes emergency landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A United Airlines plane was diverted to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Friday afternoon due to a reported hydraulics issue.

According to the Federal Aviation Association, United Airlines flight 821 departed from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and was headed to Mexico City International Airport.

Fortunately, officials said the plane landed safely at LAX around 4:30pm

The FAA will investigate as this incident comes at least one day after a tire fell off from another United Airlines plane taking off from SFO. That plane made an emergency landing at LAX and that incident is also under investigation.