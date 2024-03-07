United Airlines plane loses tire, causing emergency landing and damage to cars

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A passenger jet lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco International Airport Thursday and diverted to Los Angeles, where it arrived safely.

The tire landed in an employee parking lot near the airport and damaged a few cars, according to a spokesman for the airport.

No one was hurt. The runway was shut down briefly to clear debris.

United Flight 35, a Boeing 777-200, was on its way to Osaka, Japan, but was diverted to LAX because of the landing gear problem.

The airline says the plane is designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires.

Nearly 250 people, passengers and crew, were on board.