Four people dead, three injured in gang-related shooting

today at 6:18 AM
KING CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four people are dead and three others injured in a suspected gang-related shooting in King City, California.

Police say three suspects got out of a vehicle and began firing at a tent that was erected in the front yard of a home Sunday night were a birthday party was believed to be taking place.

The four victims were only identified as a woman and three men. The other three victims were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

King City police say they are looking for a silver Kia in connection to the shooting, and say that the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

