Pro-Palestinian protesters in California shut down highway

NBC
today at 5:44 AM
Published 5:53 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The central freeway in San Francisco has reopened for business after being closed down for a time on Monday by protesters.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators entered the freeway at Market and Octavia in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

They are demanding that the Biden administration discontinue aid to Israel. They are also calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Within 20 minutes, officials cleared most of the protesters from the highway and the entrance reopened to traffic.

Demonstrators say these traffic stopping protests will continue until the Biden administration meets their demands.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

