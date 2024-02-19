Skip to Content
California News

California residents prep for more severe weather

By ,
today at 10:11 AM
Published 10:22 AM

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California are gearing up for more severe weather.

Rain is expected to last on and off through Wednesday in the area. Rainfall is expected to reach up to six inches in some parts of the state.

The storm that hit Southern California earlier this month caused mudslides and flash flooding in many parts of the region.

Emergency crews are urging people living in low lying areas to start preparing now.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content