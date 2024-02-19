California residents prep for more severe weather

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Residents in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California are gearing up for more severe weather.

Rain is expected to last on and off through Wednesday in the area. Rainfall is expected to reach up to six inches in some parts of the state.

The storm that hit Southern California earlier this month caused mudslides and flash flooding in many parts of the region.

Emergency crews are urging people living in low lying areas to start preparing now.