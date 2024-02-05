Skip to Content
Neighborhood in Santa Barbara experiences flooding

today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:31 AM

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some residents in Santa Barbara have evacuated their homes due to flooding.

Most of Santa Barbara County was under a flash flood warning Sunday as heavy rainfall drenched the region and caused major flooding.

High winds brought down trees into homes, across roads, and onto power lines, causing outages in many areas.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency on Sunday in Santa Barbara County and several other california counties.

Nonstop rain also forced the closure of the Santa Barbara airport due to flooding. Several roadways and streets were also shut down.

Officials went door-to-door to evacuate residents along De La Vina Street, where Mission Creek is rushing and overflowing in the lower-lying streets in the area.

