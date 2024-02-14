Disneyland workers launch unionization effort

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some of the workers at Disneyland in California may soon become members of Actors Equity Association (AEA), the country's main stage actors union.

Unionization cards have been sent to 1,700 characters and parade workers at the theme park.

The workers include cast members who bring "characters to life in shows, meet and greets and character dining experiences."

The union hopes to receive voluntary recognition from Disney, but if that fails, the union will appeal to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to be granted an election.

The same union already represents similar performers at Walt Disney World in Florida.

In a statement, Disneyland said, "We believe that our cast members deserve to have all the facts and the right to a confidential vote that recognizes their individual choices."