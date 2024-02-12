IID to hold public workshops in Imperial and Coachella Valleys

(KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) will be having public informational workshops in the Imperial and Coachella Valleys in February.

In a press release, the workshops is to "help inform its energy customers about positive changes they will see to their energy bills in 2024."

IID says the topics they will discuss are changes to the energy bill structure (ECA billing costs) and how it will help lower summer bills, updated information on IID's Average Bill Payment Plan and Residential Energy Assistance Program (REAP), and sharing helpful tips to read your energy bill.

"Some very important, positive changes are in the works for 2024. The district is working hard to make these changes and, through the public workshops, we hope to be able to connect with more customers, sharing helpful information." Jamie Asbury, IID General Manager

The workshop presentations will be given in English and Spanish. According to IID, except when noted, the workshops start at 4:00pm and will take place in the following cities:

Tuesday, February 20 – Fernando “Nene” Torres Council Chambers, 608 Heber Avenue, Calexico. (3:30 p.m. start time).

Wednesday, February 21 – William R. Condit Auditorium, 1285 Broadway, El Centro. (Available by livestream and playback at www.iid.com).

Thursday, February 22 – Hidalgo Hall, 410 S. Cesar Chavez Street, Brawley.

Monday, February 26 – Mecca Community Center, 65-250 Coahuilla Street, Mecca. (5 p.m. start time).

Tuesday, February 27 – IID Boardroom, 81600 Ave. 58, La Quinta. (Available by livestream and playback over www.iid.com).

Thursday, February 29 – Indio Senior Center, 45700 Aladdin Street, Indio.

