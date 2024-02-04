Family album found by California city workers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With more rain on the way, there's been a sense of urgency to get neighborhoods cleaned after a storm touched down in California almost two weeks ago.

But something found buried in the debris by city workers on Tuesday made them stop what they were doing, and now they want the community's help.

"They've been out there either picking up things by hand or using heavy machinery just picking up tons and tons of debris and mud. Things like that," said Ramon Galindo, Senior Public Information Officer (PIO) for the City of San Diego.

It was much needed after one area in San Diego was pummeled by a storm that occurred almost two weeks ago.

"San Diego is going through a difficult time. A lot of families are going through a difficult time," Galindo shared.

Lost family album found

A difficult time that the city is hoping to make a little better for at least one family.

"It was in that process of using their heavy machinery picking up that mud that was in that area of Southcrest where they saw these albums there amongst the debris and it really just touched them." Ramon Galindo, Senior Public Information Officer for the City of San Diego

Dozens of photos were found in the albums. Unfortunately, not all of them were able to saved, but the workers who saw them poking out from a pile of mud knew they had to do something.

"They got into this mindset, 'We cant throw these away,' and that's how they ended up here," Galindo stated.

They were found on Tuesday, and by the looks of them, the photos could have traveled from where they started.

"We're under the assumption these flowed miles down the creek during the heaviest of the rain, so it could be Southcrest or it could be in another place," Galindo expressed.

Simple goal

So now, the goal is simple.

"We're asking for the public to give us a little bit of help and hopefully reunite us, and hopefully we can reunite this family with these great memories," Galindo remarked.

Memories like baby photos, vacations, and holidays that may now be rough around the edges, but is still worth a thousand words.

"Some families have lost everything their personal documents photos like these mementos things that really are a big part of their family history...This is one family history going back decades and we can help them bring that back to them, that would be great." Ramon Galindo, Senior Public Information Officer for the City of San Diego

The photos are being held safely by the City of San Diego's Parks and Rec Department and again, they're hoping they're able to find the owner. If you recognize the family, call Parks and Rec directly at (619) 525-8222.