San Diego experiences flooding, causing car crashes and water rescues

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A powerful storm system with heavy downpours moved through parts of San Diego County on Monday.

The severe weather flooded roadways, and caused several car crashes and water rescues across the region.

Several flash flood warning were issued across the county. San Diego officials urged motorists to remain home unless it was absolutely necessary to travel.

It was the third of three pacific storms to strike the West Coast since Friday.