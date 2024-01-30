Skip to Content
One person hospitalized following a fire at a California apartment complex

today at 6:04 AM
Published 6:14 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) battled a fire at a four-story apartment complex in California.

The fire was first reported around 10:15pm in Koreatown. A crew of over 70 firefighters battled the blaze and helped residents evacuate the building.

Firefighters cut holes into the roof to assist with the ventilation and were able to knockout the fire in 25 minutes.

One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation and several residents were displaced from their homes due to smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

