California woman stuck in gondola for 15 hours

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman thought to be missing was stuck up on a gondola for 15 hours overnight at a California ski resort.

Monica Laso said she got on the gondola at Heavenly Ski Resort just before 5:00pm on Thursday.

A worker had guided her there after she expressed she was too tired to snowboard down the mountain, but two minutes later, the gondola stopped, leaving her stranded.

Without a phone to call for help, Laso says she screamed every time she saw a worker down below but they could not hear her. Meanwhile, Laso's friends reported her missing to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Resort crew didn't realize what had happened until the gondola came back down Friday morning. Fire officials said they assessed and treated Laso before releasing her.

The situation is under investigation, according to a spokesperson for Heavenly Mountain Resort.