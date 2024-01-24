CHP footage shows a standoff between authorities and a suspect

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Drone video of a standoff in a California city last year showed the lengths a suspect went through to remain free.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) video showed suspect Eric Abril holding a woman at gunpoint while taking cover under brush and trees in a Roseville park.

CHP says Abril was walking his dog when officers tried to serve a search warrant related to a Sacramento County freeway shooting, but they say he shot at officers and took a couple hostage, killing 72-year-old James MacEgan.

When Abril eventually surrendered, he walked with his arms up, still using the woman as a shield until she fell.

Five officers approached and cuffed Abril while other officers moved in to do what they can for the couple.