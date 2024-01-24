Skip to Content
CHP footage shows a standoff between authorities and a suspect

By
today at 6:38 AM
Published 6:58 AM

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Drone video of a standoff in a California city last year showed the lengths a suspect went through to remain free.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) video showed suspect Eric Abril holding a woman at gunpoint while taking cover under brush and trees in a Roseville park.

CHP says Abril was walking his dog when officers tried to serve a search warrant related to a Sacramento County freeway shooting, but they say he shot at officers and took a couple hostage, killing 72-year-old James MacEgan.

When Abril eventually surrendered, he walked with his arms up, still using the woman as a shield until she fell.

Five officers approached and cuffed Abril while other officers moved in to do what they can for the couple.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

