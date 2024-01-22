College student from Alabama wins PGA tournament

LA QUINTA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It hasn't happened on the PGA Tour in 33 years as an amateur outplayed the pros to win the American Express Tournament in La Quinta, California.

20-year-old Nick Dunlap, who is still in college at the University of Alabama, sank this six foot putt to secure a one stroke victory on Sunday.

Dunlap, who is the reigning U.S. amateur champion, said after the match that it was most nervous he's ever been by far.

Dunlap is the first amateur to win a PGA event since Phil Mickelson did it in Tucson in 1991, and only the seventh amateur winner since 1945.

Mickelson congratulated Dunlap on social media saying, "This is just the beginning."