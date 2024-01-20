Packers fans arrive in San Francisco for the NFC Divisional playoff game

PALO ALTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - It maybe Niners territory, but fans of the Green Bay Packers shouldn't have too much trouble finding other Cheeseheads in the Bay Area.

It’s another exciting trip for Green Bay Packers fans Jason and Karmin Sleder.

"We’ve been going to the games. We went to the New Year's game in Minneapolis, and we beat the Vikings. Then, we beat the Bears. Our trip to Dallas was canceled, but we decided…let’s go again…and here we are," Karmin shared.

They’re from Traverse City, Michigan, and landed Friday morning at SFO, ready to support their team and enjoy the Bay Area.

"We’re very excited. It’s my first time in San Francisco, and I’m really excited about going to see all the normal things: Golden Gate Bridge, some Redwood trees, get some fantastic seafood, of course, and root on the Packers," Jason remarked.

Growing number of Packers fans

They’re part of a growing number of Packers fans making their way into the Bay Area, including the aunt of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who the Sleders say was on the same flight as them.

"So that right there is coach Matt LaFleur’s aunt…We met her. We were hanging out in line, talking about it...so because we’re dressed for the game. It brought up some questions, and she was like, 'OMG! My nephew is Matt LaFleur,' and we were like, 'OMG,'" Jason expressed.

And since the pre-game is as important as the game itself, there were more Packers fans at The Patio in Palo Alto, where many of them gathered at the free Packers Everywhere pep rally.

"[My wife and I] from the La Crosse, Wisconsin area, and it was below zero when we left, so we’re really enjoying the weather here….We won Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys and [my wife] said, 'We’re going to the game,' and here we are. We’re enjoying the cuisine. The friendliness of the people here, and of course, we’re gonna win tomorrow." Scott Cup, Packers fan

Cup and his wife, Lori, said they plan on keeping the party going after the game, with Lori sharing, "On Sunday, we’re hoping to go to the Three Fat Boys Winery because it was started by three offensive linemen from the Packers…so we’re going up there…everything Packers."

Enjoying the area

And that's the feeling out in the Bay Area. Regardless of the outcome of the game, they're here to enjoy the area as well.

"We’re staying downtown...in Fisherman’s Wharf, and then we’re gonna hang out, and [on Saturday], we’re gonna cruise up to Muir Woods and then head over to the stadium…there’s a Packers tailgate, and we’re gonna check that out," Karmin shared.

The NFC Divisional football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers will air at 6:00pm Mountain Time on FOX.