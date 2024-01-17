Skip to Content
California News

San Francisco Airport to be renamed after Dianne Feinstein

By ,
today at 6:03 AM
Published 6:22 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The San Francisco International Airport will be renamed for long-time U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The city's Airport Commission voted unanimously Tuesday for the change.

Former Mayor Willie Brown, who spoke at the meeting, said Feinstein was "virtually an ambassador for the city."

She worked her way up from Board of Supervisors to the city's mayor before being elected Senator in 1992.

Feinstein died in September at the age of 90.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content