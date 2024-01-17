San Francisco Airport to be renamed after Dianne Feinstein

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The San Francisco International Airport will be renamed for long-time U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The city's Airport Commission voted unanimously Tuesday for the change.

Former Mayor Willie Brown, who spoke at the meeting, said Feinstein was "virtually an ambassador for the city."

She worked her way up from Board of Supervisors to the city's mayor before being elected Senator in 1992.

Feinstein died in September at the age of 90.