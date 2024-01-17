California man falls from moving RV, reported to be in critical condition

NEWHALL, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Stunned drivers said a man is lucky to be alive after falling from a moving recreational vehicle (RV) on a California freeway.

The moment was captured on a passing car's dashcam. A witness said he saw the RV crash into then slide along the center divider of the 14 Freeway.

Then, via dashcam fooage, the man flew out the RV and across the median onto the shoulder.

Alf Smithey says he ran to the man to see if he could help.

"He was actually more conscious than I thought he was going to be. His biggest concern was, 'How's my wife?' I was like, 'You're the one who just, like, flew out of a vehicle,' and he was more concerned about her. He had a big ol' gash on his forehead. I think that was from hitting the window cause he was a passenger. So, he flew across her, hit the window and then, I think that's what kind saved his life cause if that window was open I think he would have gone into oncoming traffic." Alf Smithey, witness

Smithey says the driver, a woman, fell asleep at the wheel.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.