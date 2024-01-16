A street name in a California city is causing some controversy

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A street name in Rancho Cordova, California has some people doing a double-take, and that name is "Poopenaut."

Some say the name is a real stinker.

"I thought it was very strange," said one resident.

"It's a funny name for a street. I wouldn't think that would be a street's name," said another resident.

City leaders even got the giggles when the name came up at a council meeting last year.

Origins

Poopenaut Court is located in the Sunridge Park community. Streets in the neighborhood are named after trails, lakes, and other natural features. "Poopenaut" is a valley in Yosemite National Park.

The street name has been around for 18 years, dating back to when the subdivision was first built, but people in the neighborhood shared their thoughts on the name.

"Weird, different...you know where it is though," one resident spoke.

Right below the street name is a sign saying, "No dumping."

"It's funny, It's a silly name. It's definitely stuck in your head now. I cant un-remember it," said another resident.

No homes

There are currently no homes built on the street as much of it is an open space along with a stormwater basin and smud substation.

But now, the Rancho Cordova City Council is considering wiping the name off the map.

"I can see why people want to change it," one resident remarked.

"Change the name to something less offensive," said another resident.

However, others aren't sure the name should be flushed, with one resident saying, "Why change it? It's been there for so long."

The city sent out a survey to nearby residents and several new names have been suggested for the street. It will be the City Council's duty to make a final decision.