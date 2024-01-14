Skip to Content
Two teens shot on freeway, CHP investigates

today at 11:44 AM
Published 12:07 PM

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the East Bay are investigating a freeway shooting that injured two juvenile victims on northbound I-880 in San Lorenzo early Saturday evening, forcing authorities to close lanes as they searched for evidence.

CHP said the call regarding the shooting in the northbound lanes of I-880 north of the Hacienda Crossing came in shortly after 7:00pm from a person in the victim vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

Authorities said the two victims were injured by a single bullet that went through the door and struck both teens. One was hit in the leg and the second victim was struck in the stomach. CHP said both victims suffered injuries that were non-life threatening.

Northbound lanes of the freeway were closed after CHP officers arrived to investigate as they searched for evidence including bullet casings.

I-880 was still shut down in the northbound direction shortly before 8:00pm.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

