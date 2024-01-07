Snow brings fun for some Californians, nerves for others

NYACK, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - "It has been a little scary. A lot of snow on the road. It wasn't what we expected," said one California resident.

Chain controls in place Saturday night, even though the worst of it is over.

"My experience coming up here, there was a lot of snow, maybe three-or-four accidents," said another California resident.

On Saturday afternoon, raindrops froze onto snowflakes, sending graupels down on drivers, not just snow.

There were multiple accidents and spinouts reported.

"We were trying to make it to Tahoe-Donner but we underestimated how long it would take to get here under these snowy conditions," the California resident said.

A day of fun

Those very same conditions that piled snow on cars gave little ones a chance to play.

"This is like a once year thing. I just like walking around, exploring," said a California kid.

A day of fun, safer to get to, after snow plows cleared slick and snow covered highways.

"It was a little bit nerve wrecking but the road conditions pretty good," said another California resident.

The plan for one driver on her way to Reno.

"Very slow, very slow, very cautious. I'm not in a rush," the driver spoke.