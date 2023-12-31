Skip to Content
California News

One dead, four injured in California strip mall shooting

By ,
December 31, 2023 5:07 PM
Published 5:28 PM

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting at a strip mall in Hawthorne, California left one person dead and four others hospitalized on Sunday.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 12:30am. However, details about what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

One of the shooting victims, a woman, died at a hospital as a result of her injuries while another victim was listed in critical condition, and three additional victims were said to be in stable condition.

Authorities do not have a suspect in custody for the shooting.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content