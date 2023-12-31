One dead, four injured in California strip mall shooting

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A shooting at a strip mall in Hawthorne, California left one person dead and four others hospitalized on Sunday.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 12:30am. However, details about what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

One of the shooting victims, a woman, died at a hospital as a result of her injuries while another victim was listed in critical condition, and three additional victims were said to be in stable condition.

Authorities do not have a suspect in custody for the shooting.